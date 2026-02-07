Fintech must drive gender justice, inclusion: Murmu

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India’s fintech journey should be remembered not merely as a story of technological advancement, but as a powerful narrative of gender justice, inclusion and human dignity.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Black Swan Summit India here, Murmu called for a fintech ecosystem that places women at its core - not just as users, but as leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Women already form the backbone of India’s financial inclusion drive, with over 56 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts held by women. Every new fintech platform, product and policy must be assessed on whether it enables women’s active participation in the digital and financial ecosystem,” she advised.

An inclusive fintech system, Murmu said, is one where women are visible at every level, from village-level entrepreneurs and banking correspondents to engineers, startup founders and board members. She appreciated the summit’s dedicated session on scaling women’s skills and supporting women-led MSMEs as a step in the right direction.

While acknowledging India’s achievements, the President cautioned that fintech alone does not automatically guarantee inclusion. Many citizens, particularly in remote, tribal and rural areas are still not comfortable with digital tools. Skilling and digital literacy are essential to ensure that fintech becomes a true engine of inclusion, employment generation and entrepreneurship, she said.