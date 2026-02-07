First unit of TTPS to be ready by September next year: ED Chand

ANGUL: With construction work moving as planned, the first 660 mega watt unit of Talcher Thermal power station (TTPS) will be commissioned by September 2027, executive director Vijay Chand said here on Friday.
The second unit will also go on stream by March 2028. Addressing media persons, he said that efforts are on to complete unit 1 and 2 ahead of schedule. The construction work of TTPS started in January 2023.
All the major works are awarded to BHEL which will construct the boiler, turbine, generator and transmission system. “The current total estimated cost of the power project is Rs 12,543 crore. So far, Rs 5442.13 crore has been spent in the project construction works. There is no scope for cost escalation as the project is keeping pace as expected,” he said.
The TTPS ED said that there will be two supercritical units of 660 MW each. As per the power purchase agreement, Odisha will get 50 per cent of power while Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will get 11.66 per cent each. The remaining power is unallocated which will be decided by the Centre.
Chand also said that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) does not need fresh land acquisition as it has own land of about 290 acre at TTPS. It sources coal from MCL and water from Brahmani river.
As regards to environmental protection in the new power plant, he said that steps have been taken for decarbonisation. There will be no ash dyke as the ash water will go to void coal mine at Talcher.
The new super critical power plant is coming up in place of old 460 MW TTPS which was closed and dismantled.
General manager Prabeer Kumar, AGM Suresh Behera and Rohit Kumar and SK Senapati were present on the occasion.