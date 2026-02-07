First unit of TTPS to be ready by September next year: ED Chand

The TTPS ED said that there will be two supercritical units of 660 MW each. As per the power purchase agreement, Odisha will get 50 per cent of power while Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will get 11.66 per cent each. The remaining power is unallocated which will be decided by the Centre.

Chand also said that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) does not need fresh land acquisition as it has own land of about 290 acre at TTPS. It sources coal from MCL and water from Brahmani river.

As regards to environmental protection in the new power plant, he said that steps have been taken for decarbonisation. There will be no ash dyke as the ash water will go to void coal mine at Talcher.

The new super critical power plant is coming up in place of old 460 MW TTPS which was closed and dismantled.

General manager Prabeer Kumar, AGM Suresh Behera and Rohit Kumar and SK Senapati were present on the occasion.