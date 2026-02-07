Global fintech leaders call on Odisha CM

Welcoming the global leaders, the chief minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the state government in last two years for complete transformation of Odisha. The massive efforts made to build infrastructure and empower people, especially the farmers and women are paying rich dividends, Majhi said, and sought the support of visiting business leaders in empowering Odisha’s youth and women through successful entrepreneurship models.

Interacting with the CM, Menon informed that the first batch of 195 Odisha students, who were imparted skilling in fintech, have completed their training and are now taking up jobs in different corporate houses. Several of them have received jobs in Singapore and other foreign countries, he said.

Schlein and Feagin said that they had visited some of the SHGs and observed their business model. The women are doing a very good job, they said and offered their support to transform them as SMEs.