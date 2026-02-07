Global fintech leaders call on Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of global fintech leaders met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday and interacted with him on the potential of the state and possibilities of growth in the digital economy.
The delegation included chairman of Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) Ravi Menon, president and CEO of Accion Michael Schlein and president of Ant International Douglas Feagin. They were in the city for the Black Swan Summit India organised for the first time in the country.
Welcoming the global leaders, the chief minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the state government in last two years for complete transformation of Odisha. The massive efforts made to build infrastructure and empower people, especially the farmers and women are paying rich dividends, Majhi said, and sought the support of visiting business leaders in empowering Odisha’s youth and women through successful entrepreneurship models.
Interacting with the CM, Menon informed that the first batch of 195 Odisha students, who were imparted skilling in fintech, have completed their training and are now taking up jobs in different corporate houses. Several of them have received jobs in Singapore and other foreign countries, he said.
Schlein and Feagin said that they had visited some of the SHGs and observed their business model. The women are doing a very good job, they said and offered their support to transform them as SMEs.