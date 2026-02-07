Milaap covers 46 villages, benefits 15,000 people

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium’s Project Milaap, implemented at its Lanjigarh operations since December 2023, has covered 46 villages, including more than 25 last year.

Over 15,000 community members have participated in these interactions, with close to 3,000 households directly benefiting from follow-up actions that emerged during the discussion, company sources said.

Milaap is a community-connect initiative designed to create direct and structured dialogue between leadership teams and neighbouring villages. Rather than relying on formal meetings or one-time outreach programmes, Milaap follows regular interaction with the residents.

Reflecting on the intent of the programme, Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said, “During Milaap’s launch, we had a simple conviction that true leadership is not exercised only within our plant’s boundaries. Over the past year, Milaap has enabled our leadership and teams to engage directly with communities that are integral to our journey.”