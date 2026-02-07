‘Misconduct’ of IIC: PCCF writes to DGP

BHUBANESWAR: After asking IG Central range to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misconduct of Pattamundai Adarsh IIC Bandana Patra to assistant conservator of forests Gagan Bihari Mallick, the Forest department has now sought intervention of the DGP, demanding an independent investigation in the matter.

The Odisha Forest Service Association had alleged that on January 21, the IIC entered the range office in Rajnagar when Mallick was investigating a sensitive wildlife case involving illegal possession of pangolin, a scheduled-I species. Despite not having any official locus standi, she behaved in an aggressive and unprofessional manner and shouted at the forest officers, while issuing a threat to frame the ACF and staff under false ‘Maoist’ charges.