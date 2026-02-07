‘Misconduct’ of IIC: PCCF writes to DGP

BHUBANESWAR: After asking IG Central range to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misconduct of Pattamundai Adarsh IIC Bandana Patra to assistant conservator of forests Gagan Bihari Mallick, the Forest department has now sought intervention of the DGP, demanding an independent investigation in the matter.
The Odisha Forest Service Association had alleged that on January 21, the IIC entered the range office in Rajnagar when Mallick was investigating a sensitive wildlife case involving illegal possession of pangolin, a scheduled-I species. Despite not having any official locus standi, she behaved in an aggressive and unprofessional manner and shouted at the forest officers, while issuing a threat to frame the ACF and staff under false ‘Maoist’ charges.
Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest forces (HoFF) K Murugesan, in a letter to DGP YB Khurania has sought a fair and independent inquiry into the conduct of Patra.
The PCCF stated that the Odisha Forest Service Association has alleged harassment, ill-behaviour and obstruction to mangrove forest division ACF Gagan Bihari Mallick, an Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer by the IIC of Pattamundai Adarsh Police Station, while the former was carrying out an investigation into a wildlife offence on January 21 this year.