Odisha HC directs state to curb misuse of national Emblem

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL seeking action against the misuse of the State Emblem of India, while issuing a series of directions to the state government to ensure its proper use and promote public awareness.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak was hearing a PIL filed by Alone Trust, a Ganjam-based NGO, which sought directions for immediate steps to prevent misuse of the State Emblem and create mass awareness programmes for common citizens on the importance of the State Emblem in legal, social and cultural values.
In its affidavit, the state government acknowledged its statutory responsibility to prevent improper use of the Emblem and admitted mistakes, while assuring remedial measures. The high court had appointed senior advocates Manoj Kumar Mishra and Subir Palit as Amicus Curiae to assist the court.
The bench observed,”Despite the preventive and/or prohibitory legislation being in place, the misuse appears to continue, not with any malice or ill motive but by mistake, because of the lack of proper awareness.”
Emphasising the need for effective implementation of the law, the court directed creation of a state-level task force headed by a senior Home Department officer, with representatives from Police, Transport, Education, Information & Public Relations, Law, and Urban and Panchayati Raj departments. The court also directed the state to frame a standard operating procedure for the task force and establish a unified online reporting portal allowing citizens to upload geo-tagged complaints, photos and videos, along with FAQs on permissible and prohibited uses of the Emblem.
Further, all institutions found misusing the Emblem must be informed and given six weeks to rectify errors.