Odisha HC directs state to curb misuse of national Emblem

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL seeking action against the misuse of the State Emblem of India, while issuing a series of directions to the state government to ensure its proper use and promote public awareness.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak was hearing a PIL filed by Alone Trust, a Ganjam-based NGO, which sought directions for immediate steps to prevent misuse of the State Emblem and create mass awareness programmes for common citizens on the importance of the State Emblem in legal, social and cultural values.

In its affidavit, the state government acknowledged its statutory responsibility to prevent improper use of the Emblem and admitted mistakes, while assuring remedial measures. The high court had appointed senior advocates Manoj Kumar Mishra and Subir Palit as Amicus Curiae to assist the court.