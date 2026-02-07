Odisha HC raps govt over ‘Har Ghar Jal’ delay, calls for report

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the state government for prolonged delay in execution of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ drinking water project, observing that residents of 135 villages in Cuttack district continue to remain without doorstep water supply even after nearly eight years of the scheme.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman noted that the project was sanctioned in 2017 for Badamba and Narsinghpur blocks and was to be completed within two years. While nearly eight years have elapsed, the supply of drinking water at the doorsteps of the inhabitants of those 135 villages is yet to become a reality, the bench observed while hearing a PIL filed by Ramesh Chandra Das and 11 other residents.

Expressing concern over administrative apathy, the bench pointed out that action was initiated only after a representation was made in 2025. “The administration woke up and started the exchange of correspondences,” the court stated.