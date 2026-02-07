Odisha to play a key role in strengthening India’s future: Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha will play a key role in strengthening India’s future through technology, skill development and labour welfare.

Addressing the 21st triennial conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Puri, the chief minister said there have been rapid changes in global economy driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and quantum computing, requiring workers to upskill and reskill.

The chief minister welcomed the prime minister’s internship initiative, aiming to provide internships to 10 million youth in top 500 companies over five years. Highlighting Odisha’s industrial growth with projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore initiated in the last 20 months, Majhi said investment worth Rs 20 lakh crore are expected in the coming years. The CM also outlined the state government’s labour welfare measures, including the implementation of four labour codes, social security, health facilities and overtime provisions.