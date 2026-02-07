Patience and willpower key to exam success: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday advised students to prepare for examinations with patience and not come under pressure to get good results.

Interacting with the students of the Unit-1 government high school here during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said confidence holds the key to success which comes from speaking the truth. “Environment does not matter for success as much as the will to study. Do not wait for a comfortable environment to study. Instead, try to make every environment comfortable through your willpower and determination,” he said.

Stating that examination results do not define success in life, Majhi said acquisition of knowledge is more important. Marks alone do not make a person successful, he said and advised students to face examinations with a smile and move forward with self-confidence.