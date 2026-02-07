Patience and willpower key to exam success: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday advised students to prepare for examinations with patience and not come under pressure to get good results.
Interacting with the students of the Unit-1 government high school here during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said confidence holds the key to success which comes from speaking the truth. “Environment does not matter for success as much as the will to study. Do not wait for a comfortable environment to study. Instead, try to make every environment comfortable through your willpower and determination,” he said.
Stating that examination results do not define success in life, Majhi said acquisition of knowledge is more important. Marks alone do not make a person successful, he said and advised students to face examinations with a smile and move forward with self-confidence.
The chief minister shared with students Prime Minister Modi’s struggles, success and life skills, emphasising the importance of thinking about the future and moving forward in life. “It is essential to always think about your future and move forward in life. That’s when you’ll see your winning goal clearly,” he said.
Addressing the parents, the CM advised them to encourage children according to their abilities, interests and talents. He emphasised that character development and discipline begin at home and moral education from childhood helps shape students into responsible citizens.
With annual exams approaching, Majhi expressed confidence that students’ hard work will be rewarded. “My blessings are always with you. I wish all students success in their examinations,” he said.
The event was attended by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, OSEPA project director Ananya Das, students from various schools and parents.