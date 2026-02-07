President launches BSNL’s 4G services in Similipal

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Similipal national park on the third day of her tour to her home district Mayurbhanj on Friday.

During her visit to Similipal, Murmu attended a meeting organised by the district administration at Gudugudia and was given a rousing welcome by members of the local tribal communities including Ho, Santali, Munda, Bhumij, Bathudi and Khadia among others.

The President inaugurated the BSNL’s 4G services in Similipal region in virtual mode. Addressing the event, she said people of Similipal would now have access to uninterrupted internet connection. Through this, they will be able to access news and digital services at their fingertips.