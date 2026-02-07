President launches BSNL’s 4G services in Similipal

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Similipal national park on the third day of her tour to her home district Mayurbhanj on Friday.
During her visit to Similipal, Murmu attended a meeting organised by the district administration at Gudugudia and was given a rousing welcome by members of the local tribal communities including Ho, Santali, Munda, Bhumij, Bathudi and Khadia among others.
The President inaugurated the BSNL’s 4G services in Similipal region in virtual mode. Addressing the event, she said people of Similipal would now have access to uninterrupted internet connection. Through this, they will be able to access news and digital services at their fingertips.
Murmu said students of the region will have greater opportunities to learn through the internet, and it will also be highly beneficial for the educated youths. She expressed hope that internet connectivity would significantly support education and employment prospects in the area.
The President also praised the role of tribals in forest protection and called upon them to dedicate themselves to conservation efforts. She encouraged the public to increase tree plantation to expand forest cover.
Later in the day, Murmu interacted with local students, tribal women and youths. She advised the students to pursue higher education and said it will help them become self-reliant and employable. She also distributed blankets to several beneficiaries.
Among others, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia was present.