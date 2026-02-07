Schoolgirl rescued from forest dies, police suspect poisoning

ROURKELA: A 15-year-old missing schoolgirl, who was rescued from a forest near Bisra’s Jamberna village in a critical condition due to suspected poisoning, died on Thursday night.

The deceased was a resident of Jamberna village and Class X student of the local school. Police said the girl was reported to be missing on Thursday morning.

IIC of Bisra police station Manoranjan Kumbhar said later in the day, the missing girl was found by villagers in the nearby forest. On being informed, police rushed to the scene for investigation. A forensic team and dog squad also inspected the spot on Friday during seizure of the body.

Kumbhar said a poison bottle was recovered from the spot. Doctors have also indicated poisoning as the cause of death. Circumstances leading to the incident and reasons behind the girl consuming poison are being investigated, he added.

However, the girl’s aunt suspected rape and forcible poisoning. She said her niece went to school in the morning but did not return home. A missing report was filed in Bisra police station and family members launched a frantic search for the girl. In the meantime, some villagers traced her bicycle at the house of a villager at Khertola. The bicycle was reportedly found abandoned near the forest. Subsequently, villagers went inside the forest and rescued the girl in a critical condition.