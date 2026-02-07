Swadeshi Mela kicks off in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The week-long Swadeshi Mela-2026, showcasing indigenous products and grassroots entrepreneurship, kicked off at lower Balijatra ground here on Friday.

The mela, featuring 400 stalls with participants from all 30 districts of Odisha, including a wide representation of producer groups (PGs), self-help groups (SHGs), and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from across the state will continue till February 12. The event is being jointly organised by ORMAS, Subhadra Shakti, and the Handicrafts department.

As many as 400 stalls have been set up at the fair. The stalls have showcased a wide range of products, including handcrafted items, handloom and textile products, millet-based and value-added food items, organic and natural products, bamboo and cane crafts, terracotta, tribal artefacts, spices, honey and traditional delicacies reflecting Odisha’s rich rural economy and its diversity.

A special attraction of the mela is the National Awardee stalls, where nationally-recognized master artisans are exhibiting their craftsmanship and the preservation of traditional art forms. The fair also highlights GI-tagged products.