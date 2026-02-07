Swain urges Centre to rescue mariner

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain on Friday sought the intervention of Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for tracing and rescuing an Odia seafarer who has gone missing at sea while on duty aboard a merchant vessel.

In a letter, Swain urged Sonowal to take personal interest in the case of Sarthak Mohapatra, a young seafarer from Bhadrak district, who has reportedly been missing since February 3 while sailing onboard the vessel EA Jersey.

Sarthak’s mother Rasmita Sahoo, a resident of Gopalabindha village, had written to Swain seeking his personal intervention in ensuring the safe return of the missing seafarer. Mohapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025. In the vessel he had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore. He last spoke to his mother and other family members on February 2.Describing the situation as alarming and humanitarian in nature, Swain has called for swift action by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to initiate tracing and rescue measures at the earliest.