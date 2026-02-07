Top Maoist couple with Rs 1.10 crore bounty, 17 cadres lay down arms

BHUBANESWAR: In a major success for state police and a huge blow to the CPI (Maoist), at least 19 cadres, including a most-wanted couple carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.10 crore on their heads, surrendered in Rayagada and Kandhamal districts on Friday.
Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil and his wife Ankita alias Rashmita Lenka, both state committee members of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered along with 13 others before the Rayagada police. The group belonged to the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division of the banned outfit.
Addressing mediapersons, DGP YB Khurania said the couple had a cash reward of Rs 55 lakh each. Nikhil hails from Jagatsinghpur district, while Ankita is a native of Tangi in Cuttack district. Nikhil was active in the bordering areas of Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts since the last two decades. He had reportedly come in contact with some Naxal sympathisers after 1999 Super Cyclone and joined the banned outfit since then.
After top three in state CPI (Maoist) ranks - Ramachandra Reddy, better known as Chalapathi, Modem Balakrishna and Ganesh Uike were neutralised by the security forces last year, Nikhil had taken over the command but was compelled to surrender as the Naxal outfit became rudderless in recent months, police said.
In the last one year, 12 to 13 central committee members were neutralised in different states or surrendered. The Naxals are now facing leadership vaccum as they are left with only four central committee members operating in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The Naxal cadres also laid down 14 weapons including two AK-47, five self-loading rifles (SLR), one sten gun, Insas and .303 rifle each along with four single shot guns, said Khurania.
Similarly, four other Maoists surrendered and laid down one SLR, two .303 rifles and a gun before Kandhamal police on the day. They were all party members, active in Kandhamal and Boudh districts and carried a total cash reward of Rs 10.60 lakh.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attributed the latest surrenders to sustained intelligence-driven operations and coordinated action by the security forces. This success reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decisive leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.
“The central government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism, coupled with unwavering support to the states, has brought our campaign against LWE to a decisive stage. The state government stands resolutely committed to eliminate Maoist violence from Odisha by March 31,” said Majhi in a post on X.
“At the same time, the state government remains firmly humane and inclusive. Through a robust rehabilitation and resettlement policy, those who abandon violence and return to the mainstream are assured institutional support, lawful protection and an opportunity to live with dignity. Violence has no legitimacy and no future,” he added.
After their surrender, Boudh district has now become Naxal-free. DGP Khurania said while Kandhamal and a few adjoining districts still face the Maoist threat, Odisha police remain committed to eliminating Naxalism in line with the Centre’s March 31 deadline. He appealed to remaining cadres to surrender and avail the state’s rehabilitation policy.