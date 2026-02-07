Top Maoist couple with Rs 1.10 crore bounty, 17 cadres lay down arms

BHUBANESWAR: In a major success for state police and a huge blow to the CPI (Maoist), at least 19 cadres, including a most-wanted couple carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.10 crore on their heads, surrendered in Rayagada and Kandhamal districts on Friday.

Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil and his wife Ankita alias Rashmita Lenka, both state committee members of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered along with 13 others before the Rayagada police. The group belonged to the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division of the banned outfit.

Addressing mediapersons, DGP YB Khurania said the couple had a cash reward of Rs 55 lakh each. Nikhil hails from Jagatsinghpur district, while Ankita is a native of Tangi in Cuttack district. Nikhil was active in the bordering areas of Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts since the last two decades. He had reportedly come in contact with some Naxal sympathisers after 1999 Super Cyclone and joined the banned outfit since then.

After top three in state CPI (Maoist) ranks - Ramachandra Reddy, better known as Chalapathi, Modem Balakrishna and Ganesh Uike were neutralised by the security forces last year, Nikhil had taken over the command but was compelled to surrender as the Naxal outfit became rudderless in recent months, police said.

In the last one year, 12 to 13 central committee members were neutralised in different states or surrendered. The Naxals are now facing leadership vaccum as they are left with only four central committee members operating in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The Naxal cadres also laid down 14 weapons including two AK-47, five self-loading rifles (SLR), one sten gun, Insas and .303 rifle each along with four single shot guns, said Khurania.