Two dead in violent clash at Hatpada, six arrested

BARGARH: Two youths were killed in a violent group clash near the Sai temple at Hatpada in Bargarh on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep Luha and Suraj Barik, both aged 24 years. The incident occurred when an altercation broke out between two groups over an unknown issue. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, during which both sides attacked each other with sharp weapons.

While both youths sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the Bargarh hospital, Pradeep was declared dead on arrival. Suraj, though referred to VIMSAR, Burla for better treatment, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Police have arrested six persons in this connection.