Two dead in violent clash at Hatpada, six arrested

BARGARH: Two youths were killed in a violent group clash near the Sai temple at Hatpada in Bargarh on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Pradeep Luha and Suraj Barik, both aged 24 years. The incident occurred when an altercation broke out between two groups over an unknown issue. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, during which both sides attacked each other with sharp weapons.
While both youths sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the Bargarh hospital, Pradeep was declared dead on arrival. Suraj, though referred to VIMSAR, Burla for better treatment, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Police have arrested six persons in this connection.
After the incident, tension prevailed in Hatpada area, with a large crowd lining up from the spot of the clash till the hospital. Police rushed to the scene, dispersed the crowd and deployed additional force to prevent any further escalation.
According to sources, Pradeep was earlier charged in a murder case and released recently. Drug trafficking is believed to be a reason behind the altercation though police said the cause is being probed.
Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said exact cause behind the clash is yet to be ascertained. “Based on CCTV footage and inquiry, six accused were nabbed overnight. All are in the age group of 20 and 25 years. We are examining whether more people were involved. Identities of the accused will be revealed after verification of their past criminal antecedents,” the SP said.