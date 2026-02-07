University student escapes kidnap attempt, injured

JEYPORE: A student of Vikram Dev University suffered serious injuries while trying to escape an alleged kidnapping bid under Jeypore police limits in Koraput district on Thursday evening.

The victim is Moukit Acharya (19), a Plus III Commerce student of the university. Police said the incident took place when the student was near the university campus with his motorcycle and offered lift to an unidentified youth who requested to be dropped at Parabeda and later, near the canal area.

After reaching the canal square, the youth allegedly insisted on being dropped further, raising suspicion in Acharya’s mind. When the student attempted to turn back towards Parabeda, the accused allegedly grabbed him by the neck from behind. Acharya lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near a drain in front of a kalyan mandap.

Police said both fell off the bike following the accident, after which the miscreant allegedly attempted to snatch the student’s mobile phone and assaulted him. Acharya reportedly resisted and tried to catch the assailant, but the latter managed to flee on a scooter that was waiting nearby.