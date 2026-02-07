Vacant, unused govt buildings to be revamped, offered for rental housing

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to roll out rental housing for urban poor by converting vacant and unutilised government buildings into suitable dwelling units. The initiative will be launched under the Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) vertical of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban 2.0.

Additional chief secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee has requested the Home, Agriculture, Finance, Food Supplies, Panchayati Raj, Water Resources, ST&SC Development, Health and Cooperation departments and other key wings to identify such vacant, unutilised assets under their administrative control and share the details with the Odisha Urban Housing Mission.

Padhee has called for identification of both state and central government buildings and houses that can be converted into rental income generating assets under the scheme.

“Housing is a key component of urbanisation and has a direct impact on health, well-being, stability, education and economic opportunities of families. While earlier housing policies primarily promoted ownership models, PMAY-U 2.0 has introduced Affordable Rental Housing as a dedicated vertical to address the needs of a large segment of the urban population, particularly urban migrants, industrial and informal sector workers and working women, who require secure and affordable accommodation but may not be in a position to own a house immediately,” Padhee said.