Barred from entering Chhattisgarh, MLA Lakhma moves base to Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Barred by Supreme Court to enter Chhattisgarh, former minister and sitting Konta MLA Kawasi Lakhma has moved to Malkangiri.

On February 3, the apex court granted interim bail to Lakhma in a money laundering case but prohibited him from entering Chhatisgarh except for attending court proceedings.

The restriction in place, the former Chhattisgarh Excise minister chose Odisha’s border district Malkangiri as his temporary base. He arrived in Malkangiri on Saturday and was accorded a warm reception by Congress leaders and workers.

According to sources, he later held a meeting with the Malkangiri district Congress president and other party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakhma said he would strictly adhere to all the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court and added that during his stay in Malkangiri, he would try to understand the issues of the region and remain connected with the people.

His arrival has generated considerable enthusiasm in the local Congress camp in Malkangiri with party workers expressing happiness over having their senior leader in the district.

The SC had granted interim bail to Lakhma in two alleged liquor scam cases lodged separately by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state police. He was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau of the Economic Offences Wing of Chhatisgarh police on April 2, 2025.