Constable dupes woman on marriage pretext in Odisha, arrested

KENDRAPARA: A 30-year-old police constable was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posing as a bachelor and sexually exploiting a woman for over a year on the pretext of marriage.

The accused is Srutiranjan Khuntia, a constable at the Tantiapala Marine police station. As per the 23-year-old complainant, Khuntia established physical relationship with her several times over the last one year on the promise of marriage, and when she tried to pressurise him to marry her, he reportedly started threatening her.

Police said the complainant subsequently came to know that Khuntia was married and was taking advantage of her. Acting on her complaint, police arrested the accused under relevant sections of the BNS.

Kendrapara Town IIC Dilip Sahoo said Khuntia was produced in court and remanded in jail custody after his bail plea was rejected. “The complainant was medically examined at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital and her statements have been recorded. Further investigation is underway,” he added.