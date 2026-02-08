Directorate General of Shipping steps up efforts to trace missing Odia seafarer

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has initiated a coordinated action following the reported missing of Sarthak Mohapatra, an Odia seafarer, while on duty aboard a Singapore-bound merchant vessel.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has taken up the matter with the State Administration of Singapore, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mauritius (MRCC Mauritius), the vessel’s protection and indemnity (P&I) club and Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society (SWFS) and others to ensure coordinated search and rescue.

Mohapatra, a native of Gopalabindha village in Bhadrak district was last seen onboard the vessel EA Jersey (Flag: Singapore) in the early hours of February 3. The directorate activated its crisis response mechanism after receiving information from the Recruitment and Placement Service Licensee, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India) Pvt Ltd.

“Search and rescue operations are currently being conducted under the coordination of MRCC Mauritius with the assistance of two to three vessels operating in the vicinity. The case is being reviewed on a continuous basis as per the crisis management framework and all developments are being closely monitored,” the DGS said in a statement.