Five juveniles detained for killing youth in Odisha's Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR/JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Saturday detained five juveniles for allegedly killing a 19-year-old six days back, after he accused one of them for stealing his silver chain.

The deceased is Sahil Sahis, a native of Rampur within Brajrajnagar police limits. He was reportedly murdered on last Sunday (February 1) in Kukrikani forests by the five minor boys, aged between 15 and 17 years, using a dagger.

After his body was recovered from the forests on Thursday, Brajrajnagar police registered a case of murder and launched a probe into the matter. During investigation, police found out that Sahis and the suspects were friends.

Sahis and the prime suspect, aged 16, had visited Rampur on January 31 to watch a football match. A day later, Sahis visited the minor boy’s house suspecting he had stolen his silver chain.

The prime suspect’s mother reprimanded him over the matter, following which he left the house.

Police said the minor boy headed towards his friend’s house after having a heated exchange with his mother. He was accompanied by Sahis and four other friends.

On the way, Sahis and the 16-year-old suspect again had an argument over the missing silver chain. He then attacked Sahis on his neck and head with the dagger, following which he strangled him.

He threatened their four friends to not reveal the issue and asked them to assist him in disposing of the body near a pond in the forest. The five of them then fled from the scene. While four juveniles are school dropouts, one is still studying, said the police.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said, “The weapon of offence and the missing silver chain were seized. They were produced before the juvenile justice board.”