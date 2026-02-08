LWE influence weakening in state, says Odisha Police

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 15 cadres of CPI (Maoist) including a most-wanted couple surrendered in Rayagada district, Odisha Police on Saturday said the development reflected a steadily weakening influence of Left-wing extremism (LWE) ideology in the region.

“Of them, two are state committee members Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil and his wife Ankita alias Rashmita Lenka, one divisional committee member, five area committee members and eight party members. They were carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.98 crore on their heads,” said ADG Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda who visited Rayagada on the day.

Nikhil had joined the banned outfit in 2004 and was active in Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division since 2008. After central committee member Ganesh Uike was neutralised by the security forces in Kandhamal district in December last year, Nikhil was the next highest ranking Maoist in the state, he added.

During a special programme held at district police office in Rayagada on Saturday, the 15 red ultras handed over their weapons to Panda, symbolising their decision to renounce violence and rejoin the mainstream. The surrendered weapons and ammunition carried a reward of about Rs 16 lakh. They all belonged to BGN division and were operating in Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts.

Addressing the gathering, Panda attributed the surrenders to the growing trust of the misguided youths in the state government’s development-oriented and people-centric approach. He emphasised that sustained operations by SOG, DVF, CRPF and BSF has eroded the base of the Maoists in the state.

Panda appealed to other Naxals to shun violence and join the mainstream, assuring them of all possible assistance as per the state government’s surrender policy. Senior officers of Odisha Police and CRPF were present.