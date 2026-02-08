Madhuree’s book on space science for kids released

BHUBANESWAR: Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Friday released an innovative children’s story book on space science titled ‘Chandrare Chandrajana’.

The book written by well-known story writer and poet Madhuree Adhikari was unveiled on the the occasion her 80th birthday. Adhikari has written more than 40 popular books which include children’s literature, novels and compilations of short stories and poems.

Suraj praised the efforts of Adhikari for trying to spread knowledge about general science, information technology and space science through interesting stories in simple Odia language.

‘Chandrare Chandrajana’ has stories on the role of the country’s space scientists in the success of Chandrayaan-3. This vital information will inspire the students and help shape their future, he said.

Renowned writer and translator Sakuntala Baliarsingh narrated portions from the book and presented the summary. Adhikari’s son Umesh Adhikari, who is chief strategy officer of Aditya Birla Group, was present.