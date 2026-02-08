Man held for duping widow in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: Jeypore Mahila Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of duping a widow on the pretext of marriage.

The accused is Salman Khan of Bhupatisahi under Jeypore Town police limits in Koraput district. He was arrested following a complaint filed a woman on January 16.

The complainant stated that after her husband died in 2019, she has been supporting her two sons by preparing and selling snacks. During this time, Khan came in contact with her and proposed a business partnership, which she accepted. Their association later developed into a relationship.

The woman alleged that the accused repeatedly proposed marriage. Though initially reluctant due to her status as a widow with two children, she later agreed following his persistent assurances. They also reportedly lived together as husband and wife for nearly two years.

However, around three months ago, the accused left for his parental home in Bhupatisahi and did not return. Despite repeated attempts, the woman was unable to contact him, and he later refused to marry her, police said.

With no other option, she lodged a complaint at the Jeypore Mahila police station on January 16. Police arrested Khan on Friday after investigation and further probe is on.