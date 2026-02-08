Meghasani Mahotsav kicks off with fanfare in Baripada

BARIPADA: Baripada town has come alive in celebration following commencement of the Meghasani Mahotsav-2026 along with Swadeshi and Subhadra Shakti fair at Chhaupadia here on Friday. The events are scheduled to continue till February 12.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta said the financial assistance provided to women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana has given them a new identity.

Addressing the gathering, district collector Hemakanta Say said the festival promotes the concept of ‘One district, one product’. “The objective of the fair is branding, packaging and marketing to strengthen the rural economy. At the Subhadra Shakti fair, women will come forward to share their stories of empowerment and self-reliance. Lakhpati Didi beneficiaries will also share their experiences at the event,” he added.

On the day, audience was welcomed with Santali music performance by singer Kalpana Hansdah. The evening was a blend of exquisite art, music and culture.

Among others, MLAs Prakash Soren, Bhadav Hansdah, Sanatan Bijuli, additional district collector Dukhabandhu Nayak and SP Varun Gunthupalli were present at the inaugural function.