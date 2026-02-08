NIT-R crosses 100 patents milestone, aims for ‘one patent a day’ in three years

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has secured 101 patents including four international patents in the last 12 years, marking a remarkable leap in its research and innovation trajectory.

Sources said the institute has filed 230 patent applications till date, comprising 218 national and 12 international filings. Of them, it has been granted 101 patents including 97 national and four international. The institute had secured the highest 23 patents in 2025 alone.

The granted patents span across diverse domains including AI-based vehicular communication systems, autonomous drone technologies, industrial waste treatment prototypes, health-monitoring IoT devices, sustainable food packaging technologies and advanced materials derived from waste resources.

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said surpassing 100 granted patents marks a significant milestone in NIT-R’s journey towards building a strong culture of research, innovation, and intellectual property creation.

“Our growing portfolio reflects impactful work across priority areas such as AI-driven technologies, sustainable materials, healthcare and biomedical solutions, semiconductors and water research. With 91 patent applications filed in 2025 alone, we are accelerating our efforts to strengthen an innovation-driven ecosystem and aim to double the number of granted patents in the coming year, to contribute meaningfully to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision,” he added.