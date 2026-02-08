Odisha CM Majhi hails Biswabhusan’s literary prowess, seeks wider publicity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday described veteran leader and former Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan as one of the most experienced and enlightened figures in contemporary Indian public life.

Addressing a function organised for the launch of two books authored by Harichandan, ‘E Mati Katha Kahe’ in Odia and ‘Buxi Jagabandhu: The Great Commander’ in English, the chief minister said the author’s political ideals, commitment to constitutional values and decades of public service had earned him a distinct place in Odisha and national politics.

Recalling Harichandan’s long public career, Majhi said the veteran leader played a key role in the movement to protect democracy during the Emergency and had even courted imprisonment.

He also highlighted Harichandan’s tenure as Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, during which he provided people-centric guidance in sectors such as education, health, agriculture and social security.

Referring to ‘Buxi Jagabandhu: The Great Commander’, the chief minister said the book brings national attention to the valour and sacrifice of Paika leader Buxi Jagabandhu, who led the armed Paika rebellion in Khurda nearly four decades before the 1857 sepoy mutiny.