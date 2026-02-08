Orissa HC directs petitioners to approach NGT over fly ash pollution

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court declined to entertain a writ petition alleging environmental damage caused by unregulated dumping of fly ash during the construction of National Highway No 49 in Jharsuguda district, and directed the petitioners to seek remedy before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman was hearing a writ petition filed by Sumanta Swain and eight others. The petition raised serious concerns over alleged pollution of air and water due to indiscriminate dumping of fly ash, which, according to the petitioners, damaged crops, contaminated ponds and groundwater, caused fish deaths, and affected irrigation and pisciculture in nearby villages.

The bench at the outset questioned why the petitioners should not be directed to exhaust the statutory remedy available under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. While acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, the court emphasised judicial discipline in matters where specialised forums exist.

“The important issues raised in the instant writ petition pertain to unregulated dumping of fly ash causing pollution in the environment and also causing an extensive damage to the crops of the people in the vicinity,” the bench noted, also referring to contamination of ponds and groundwater used for irrigation and fishery.