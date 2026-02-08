RRR economic corridor in Odisha gets government push, gains focus

ROURKELA: A proposed inter-state economic corridor linking Ranchi, Rourkela and Raipur (RRR) is gaining traction, with improved industrial connectivity expected to reshape trade and investment flows across Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The corridor is anchored by two key road projects, the under-construction Raipur–Ranchi–Dhanbad Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and the proposed 156-km Rourkela–Ranchi highway.

The Raipur–Ranchi–Dhanbad Expressway is designed to link the coal belt and major industrial towns of Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba and Jashpur in Chhattisgarh with Ranchi, Bokaro and Dhanbad in Jharkhand, boosting industrial growth, trade and regional connectivity.

Similarly, the proposed Rourkela–Ranchi highway aims to provide direct connectivity between the mining and industrial hubs of western Odisha, including Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Angul, and key industrial centres of Jharkhand such as Jamshedpur, Patratu, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

The corridor drew increased attention after the Industries department highlighted its potential to strengthen regional economic collaboration at the recent 25th CII Enterprise Odisha 2026 summit.