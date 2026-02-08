Union Budget to open new avenues for Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan
BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the Union Budget 2026-27 would open new doors of development for Odisha and place the state among the major beneficiaries of Centre’s growth agenda.
Addressing mediapersons here, Pradhan described the budget as a strong foundation for building a Viksit Bharat, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The budget seeks to fulfil the aspirations of all sections of the society while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth, he said.
Highlighting the macroeconomic outlook, Pradhan said India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the budget targets a GDP growth of 6.8-7.2 per cent in 2026-27. He pointed to significant gains under the Modi government, including a 77 per cent rise in exports to USD 824.9 billion, doubling of foreign direct investment to USD 81.04 billion, and a three-fold increase in GDP size. Inflation has been brought under control, GST collections have doubled to Rs 22 lakh crore and India now has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, he added.
Focusing on Odisha, Pradhan said the state will be a key beneficiary of major infrastructure and industrial initiatives. The development of National Waterway No 5 along the Brahmani and Mahanadi rivers, establishment of a new Rare Earth Corridor, and the East Coast Development Corridor would significantly strengthen Odisha’s industrial and mining base while generating large-scale employment. He said a record Rs 10,928 crore has been allocated for railway infrastructure in Odisha, nearly 13 times higher than the average annual allocation during 2009-14, accelerating connectivity and economic activity. The budget’s emphasis on tourism, including projects such as ‘Turtle Trails’ in Gahirmatha, is expected to give Odisha’s tourism sector a national and global profile.
Pradhan noted that the budget would bring transformative change to the lives of nearly 15 lakh kendu leaf workers and tribal communities, particularly through the reduction of tax on kendu leaves from 5 per cent to 2 per cent. Special support for coastal agriculture, fisheries, women self-help groups and the blue economy would further enhance livelihoods and income generation.
“The budget also prioritises new-age sectors, skill development and optimal use of mineral resources, creating fresh employment opportunities for the state’s youth,” he said. State BJP president Manmohan Samal was present at the press conference.