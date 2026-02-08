Union Budget to open new avenues for Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the Union Budget 2026-27 would open new doors of development for Odisha and place the state among the major beneficiaries of Centre’s growth agenda.

Addressing mediapersons here, Pradhan described the budget as a strong foundation for building a Viksit Bharat, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The budget seeks to fulfil the aspirations of all sections of the society while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth, he said.

Highlighting the macroeconomic outlook, Pradhan said India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the budget targets a GDP growth of 6.8-7.2 per cent in 2026-27. He pointed to significant gains under the Modi government, including a 77 per cent rise in exports to USD 824.9 billion, doubling of foreign direct investment to USD 81.04 billion, and a three-fold increase in GDP size. Inflation has been brought under control, GST collections have doubled to Rs 22 lakh crore and India now has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, he added.