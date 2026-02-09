Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita launches road projects worth Rs 12 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday laid foundation stone for three key road projects worth Rs 12 crore in Ekamra and Jatni Assembly segments.

The road projects will be taken up in Tikarpada-Itipur stretch of Ekamra Assembly constituency and Sarkantara-Botanda stretch of Jatni Assembly segment.

The MP laid foundation stone for a 5.3 km road from the Daya river embankment to Gangua canal embankment to be constructed at an estimated cost of `3.96 crore and a 4.7 km road from the Daya river embankment at Nishtharinanipur to Madhupur (Ranibandh) to be taken up at a cost of `3.33 crore.

In Jatni, she laid foundation stone for a 6.2 km road between Sundarpada and Botanda worth `4.43 crore.

Sarangi said these roads will cover nearly 16 km and benefit over 25,000 people from seven panchayats. Once completed, they will make connectivity from Pipili to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar much smoother. “All the road projects will be completed on time,” she said.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and Khurda BJP president Biswaranjan Badajena were present.