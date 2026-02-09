Dolphin population in Odisha rises to 765

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to Odisha’s marine conservation efforts, dolphin population in the state has jumped to 765, registering an impressive growth of nearly eight per cent in a year.

Wildlife authorities said the figure is also the highest recorded for the majestic marine species in last five years, highlighting the positive outcomes of the state’s ongoing protection measures.

PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha informed that the annual population estimation of dolphins and cetaceans 2025-26 carried out last month has pegged the total number of dolphins at 765, around 7.75 per cent more than the 2024-25 count of 710. The overall dolphin population in the state was 743 in 2023-24, 733 in 2022-23 and 726 in 2021-22 estimation.

The latest estimation documented six species of dolphins and cetaceans such as Irrawaddy, Bottlenose, Humpback of both Indo-Pacific and Indian ocean, Spinner and Finless porpoise across the Odisha coast.

“Irrawaddy dolphins’ number is estimated at 208, underscoring Odisha’s global significance for the conservation of this vulnerable species, while Humpback dolphins accounted for the largest share with 495, reflecting the state’s ecological richness of nearshore and estuarine waters,” Jha said.