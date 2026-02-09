Final location survey underway for proposed broad gauge line in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: In a significant move to boost railway infrastructure in Sundargarh district, the final location survey (FLS) is underway for the new broad gauge Sardega-Birmitrapur-Bangurkela rail line of 150 km length for preparation of the detailed project report.

The proposed new rail route under the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER) is largely envisioned to expand freight capacity while also catering to passenger movement.

It would start from coal-mining belt at Sardega in Hemgir block and pass through the dolomite and limestone-rich pockets of Birmitrapur to connect the Rourkela-Hatia-Ranchi main line at Bangurkela in Bisra block. Birmitrapur, about 30 km from Rourkela, is a hub for generation and transportation of dolomite and limestone transit.

In a letter to Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member Ramesh Agarwal on January 21, the office of the SER general manager informed that FLS is underway for Sardega-Birmitrapur-Bangurkela line for preparation of DPR. Final alignment for the line would be finalised after completion of the survey and DPR.