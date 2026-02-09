MSMEs urge Odisha government to raise allocation in state Budget

BHUBANESWAR : Ahead of state Budget 2026-27, the MSMEs and entrepreneurs’ associations have urged the state government to increase allocation for the sector and ensure better credit facility and market access for securing their growth and generating more employment.

While the allocation for the sector in 2025-26 Budget stood at a little over Rs 1,500 crore, the associations have urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to substantially increase the allocation focusing on improved credit facility, infrastructure, skill development and market support, especially for the MSMEs operating in rural, tribal and backward districts.

Odisha Young Entrepreneurs’ Association president Mihir Kumar Kanungo said funds should also be allocated to strengthen all directorates and district industries centres under MSME department.

“The government should also introduce a separate MSME service sector policy to formally recognise and support service enterprises such as IT, logistics, facility management, healthcare support, tourism, pest management, etc., with sectorwise targeted schemes,” Kanungo said.

Focus should also be on skill development programmes and technical courses for service sectors to boost employability. There should be expansion of collateral-free loans through state-backed credit guarantee and working capital-based financing along with interest subvention to ease liquidity constraints of MSMEs and small service enterprises.