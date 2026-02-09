Odisha extends validity of tokens for paddy purchase by 15 days

BHUBANESWAR : Amid complaints of massive mismanagement of paddy procurement operations, the state government on Sunday said the validity period of expired tokens for paddy sale will be extended by 15 days to facilitate smoother transactions and ensure that no genuine farmer is left out.

Acknowledging that paddy procurement has slowed in some parts of the state due to delays in lifting the stock from mandis by rice millers, who are facing acute storage constraints, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta said it was primarily caused by twin factors: delay in evacuation of custom milled rice (CMR) by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the continuous influx of freshly harvested paddy at mandis.

“In certain areas, procurement has become slow because rice millers are unable to lift paddy from mandis on time. Their godowns are under pressure as evacuation of CMR by FCI has been delayed, while fresh paddy is simultaneously arriving in large quantities,” he explained.

He, however, said that the district collectors have been directed to extend the validity period of all expired tokens by 15 days to facilitate farmers to sell their paddy under support price system. Asserting that the paddy procurement is being carried out smoothly, the minister said some “fake farmers” and a section of large cultivators are attempting to discredit the government by raising objections.