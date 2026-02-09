Odisha government extends date for staff to get interest-free EV advance

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has extended the deadline for availing interest-free advances to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) for the state government employees up to February 28.

In a notification, the Finance department has made it clear that the facility of interest-free EV advance, which was earlier admissible up to December 31, 2025, will now continue till the end of the month. The decision was taken in alignment with the extended validity of the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 up to March 31, 2026.

The interest-free EV advance scheme is part of the state government’s broader push to promote electric mobility and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Under the scheme, eligible state government employees can avail financial assistance without interest for purchasing EVs, which will help lower the upfront cost barrier associated with EV adoption.

As per the revised schedule, February 28 has been fixed as the last date for receipt of applications from eligible state government employees seeking interest-free EV advance.

“All sanctions and release of funds must be completed by March 10,” the notification stated.

The advance for purchasing EV cars is available only to Group-A and Group-B employees with the advance amount limited to 75 per cent of the cost subject to a maximum of Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, Group-C and Group-D employees can avail the advance for EV two-wheeler with the amount limited to 75 per cent of the cost subject to maximum of `2 lakh.

The amount will be recovered in 100 equal instalments from monthly salary from subsequent months. The employees can also repay the instalments in advance.