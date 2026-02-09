Odisha Governor, Union Education Minister pay tributes to Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

ANGUL: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday paid rich tributes to former deputy chief minister of Odisha Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, describing him as a great freedom fighter and statesman.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of PM Shri Pabitra Mohan government higher secondary school at Kaniha, the Governor said Pradhan established the school with a firm belief that education was the strongest force for social transformation.

The school’s renaming in honour of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, proposed by legendary statesman Harekrushna Mahatab, was a fitting tribute to his contribution and vision. The institution stands as a powerful example of how leadership and public spirit can create lasting change, he said.

Kambhampati urged students to imbibe the values of dedication, discipline and integrity that the institution has upheld for over seven decades. He said education must shape not only careers but also character, enabling young people to contribute positively to society.

“True success in life does not lie merely in professional achievements or material prosperity, but in becoming good human beings and responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

Calling the school a model of inclusive education, the Governor urged all stakeholders to work together to take it to greater heights as it completes 75 years of service to society.

Addressing the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said education is the path to liberation of society. Freedom fighters like Pabitra Mohan Pradhan believed that education is not just about reading, but also a means of moving from darkness to light. He called upon people to be inspired by the ideals and inspiration of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan and develop education in the region in a comprehensive manner.

Earlier in the day, the Governor inaugurated a museum and statue of the freedom fighter at Pabitra Nagar. The event also witnessed inauguration and laying of foundation stones for several development projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and public services in the region.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany and MLAs of Pallahara, Chhendipada, Parjang, Angul and Talcher were present.