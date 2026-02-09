Odisha launches campaign to end child marriage by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Taking the fight against child marriage to the last mile, the state government on Sunday launched a campaign with a promise to end the social evil by 2030.

Child marriage remains a significant social issue in the state with around 20.5 per cent of women aged 20-24 reported to have married before the legal age of 18 allegedly due to deep-rooted cultural and social norms, poverty, low literacy and traditional practices in some tribal communities.

Although the figure is below the national average of 23.3 per cent, as per NFHS-5, the prevalence is higher in 12 districts with Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj reporting a prevalence rate of 30 per cent. Nabarangpur recorded the highest 39.4 per cent of girls married under the age of 18 years.

Statistics reveal that there has been an increase in the prevalence of child grooms in Odisha, rising from 11 per cent in NFHS-4 to 13.3 per cent in NFHS-5. Underage marriage is more prevalent in rural areas (14.8 per cent) as compared to urban areas (7.41 per cent).

As part of the campaign, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy flagged off ‘Bal Vivah Mukti Rath’, which is adorned with a pledge wall and awareness messages against child marriage will travel through villages and towns across the state till March 8.