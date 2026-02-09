Odisha's Utkal Hospital successfully replants severed hand

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at Utkal Hospital here have successfully replanted the completely severed right hand of a 25-year-old youth from the city.

The accident took place on January 25 around noon, resulting in complete amputation of the youth’s hand. The youth was initially rushed to a government hospital in the city and later referred to Utkal Hospital for advanced care.

Senior plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr G Aurobind Mohapatra, along with a specialised surgical team, conducted the highly intricate hand replantation procedure, which involved reconnecting bones, blood vessels, nerves and tendons. The procedure lasted nearly nine hours and was completed successfully.

The surgery was carried out with the support of a multidisciplinary team, including senior orthopaedics and endospine surgeon Dr Gayadhara Behera and anaesthesiologist Dr Harshith Dara.

Chairman Dr Aditya Kumar Samal, MD Dr Pragyan Ranjan Ghadei, director Dr Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra congratulated the team.