Sponge iron units add to pollution woes in Odisha's Rengali

SAMBALPUR: Despite being categorised as highly polluting, 10 direct reduced iron (DRI) sponge iron units continue to operate in Rengali block of Sambalpur district, allegedly in violation of environmental guidelines.

Notably, the air quality index (AQI) in Rengali touched 300 this year, placing it in the ‘very unhealthy’ category. Environmental experts said areas located close to the DRI units have consistently recorded higher AQI levels.

Sponge iron plants operate either through DRI or blast furnace technology. Guidelines mandate closure of DRI units and a shift to blast furnace systems to curb pollution. However, the high cost involved in upgrading to blast furnace technology has led many sponge iron units in Rengali to ignore these directions, said sources.

One of the major contributors to the high AQI level was ineffective functioning of sweeping machines along Rengali-Thelkolei road, a crucial industrial corridor used by trucks ferrying raw materials and finished goods.

Besides, there is a massive movement of heavy vehicles along the Sambalpur-Rengali-Jharsuguda stretch, with an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 trucks plying daily.

Continuous operation of road sweeping machines is essential to control dust and ash generated by this traffic. However, poor upkeep and irregular functioning of these machines, particularly along the Biju Expressway, has led to a sharp rise in particulate pollution, said sources.