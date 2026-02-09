Three killed, four hurt as motorcycles collide head-on in Odisha

JEYPORE: Three persons including a married couple were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Peturu chowk on Sunki-Ampabali road under Pottangi block of Koraput district on sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Seda Anita (30), her husband Seda Apana (35) and Chinta Ekubu (24), all from Andhra Pradesh.

Police sources said Apana was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife, five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son from Salur towards Gumudupadu village under Ampabali panchayat. At around 6 pm, their two-wheeler collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction near Peturu Chowk.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Anita was killed on the spot. Chinta, who was riding the other motorcycle, also died instantly.

Apana, his children, and two other riders of the other motorcycle suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to Koraput district headquarters hospital. However, Apana succumbed to his injuries on way.

On being informed, Sunki police reached the spot and seized the two bikes involved in the mishap. The injured have been admitted to SLN medical college and hospital, Koraput and their condition is stated to be critical.

Police said investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.