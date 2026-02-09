UCCIL opposes move to remove mining area caps under MMDR Act

BHUBANESWAR: Mineral-based industries, particularly small mineral producers, steel manufacturers and industry associations, have raised serious concerns over the Centre’s move to remove statutory area limits on mineral concessions under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) has cautioned that the proposed removal of area caps for reconnaissance permits (RP), prospecting licences (PL) and mining leases (ML) could lead to excessive concentration of mineral resources in the hands of a few large players, undermining competition and marginalising small and medium mining lease holders.

The industry body stressed that the existing statutory framework, particularly the 10 sq km per mineral per state cap under Section 6(1)(b), was consciously retained during the landmark 2015 amendments to the MMDR Act, despite broader reforms to promote transparency and auctions.

In a representation to the Ministry of Mines, UCCIL said, the legislative intent behind retaining area limits has been clear - preventing monopolisation of natural resources, ensuring equitable access through competitive auctions and safeguarding inter-generational equity.