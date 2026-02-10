200 truckloads of sand seized in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Continuing its operation against illegal sand mining, Jagatsinghpur administration has seized nearly 200 truckloads of sand dumped at three places of Biridi tehsil and served notices to the hoarders to appear in person by February 10.

If the hoarders failed to present themselves, the seized sand will be auctioned off, the notice said.

Acting on a tip-off last week, a joint team led by sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai and Jagatsinghpur sub-divisional police officer Ajinkya Mane conducted raids at Barahapur, Adhang and Majurai villages under Biridi tehsil and seized huge volumes of sand illegally stored at different locations.

During the raid, officials found huge quantities of sand stored on the main road, causing inconvenience to commuters. Besides, irrigated paddy land was reportedly damaged due to illegal sand dumping on agricultural fields, leading to resentment among local residents.

Later, Biridi tehsildar Prinkil Parida visited the spots and confirmed illegal storage of sand at three locations in Adhang, Majurai and Baharpur villages, leading to crop damage and difficulties for commuters.

On February 6, the tehsildar submitted a report to the sub-collector regarding illegal sand storage on both private and government land. The report recommended strict action against illegal hoarders under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on the tehsildar’s report, Jagatsinghpur Collector J Sonal has issued notices to three persons, including one alleged sand mafia member, for illegal storage of sand on private plots and government land.