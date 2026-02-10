All measures taken for smooth conduct of HSC exam: Odisha BSE

BHUBANESWAR: From AI-integrated monitoring system and semi-digital lock system for dispatch of question papers to dynamic QR code and watermark, all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam this year, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) said on Monday.

Addressing the media, BSE chairman Srikant Tarai said the Board will conduct the HSC, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate examinations from February 19 to March 2.

“Over 5.61 lakh students will appear for the exam this year. Accordingly, the number of examination centres have been increased by 80 to 3,082,” Tarai said.

He informed that 322 nodal centres have been designated to secure the question papers. “Question papers have already reached the Board headquarters in Cuttack under armed police protection and will be dispatched to nodal centres by February 17.

The question papers will be dispatched under semi-digital lock system and will require pin for delivery at the designated centres to prevent leak,” the BSE president said.

Similarly, CCTV cameras have been installed in all 3,082 examination centres, with control room across 322 nodal centres.