Fire breaks out at sack manufacturing factory in Odisha's Bardol

BARGARH: A massive fire broke out at a sack manufacturing unit in Bardol area of Bargarh district on Monday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the factory premises.

Although no casualties werewas reported, a large quantity of raw materials and finished goods stored inside the factory were gutted. Workers and staff had a narrow escape as they managed to evacuate the premises promptly after the fire broke out.

According to reports, the fire erupted at Jain Polyfebb, located on the outskirts of Bargarh town, at around 4 pm, triggering panic among local residents as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the surrounding area. The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of highly inflammable materials inside the unit.

On receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. At least five fire tenders were pressed into service. As the flames had spread to the entire premises, a firefighting robot was also deployed. The robot entered the affected area and played a crucial role in bringing the fire under control.

Eventually, firefighters successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby structures and residential areas. After over four hours, the fire was finally doused.

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Officials said investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. A comprehensive assessment of the losses will be conducted once the site is fully secured.