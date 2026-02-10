Focus on development of Bonda hill: Officials directed to expedite works

MALKANGIRI: District collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay on Monday reviewed various development projects in the Bonda hill area and issued directions to expedite works aimed at improving livelihoods, infrastructure and tourism potential in the region.

The collector first visited Sisaput village under Baddural gram panchayat and inspected the vegetable cultivation cluster being implemented under the Chief Minister’s Tribal Livelihood Mission. He interacted with farmers and encouraged them to expand cultivation for better income. Stressing the need for post-harvest management, he directed the PA, ITDA to take steps for proper storage of onions produced in the area.

Upadhyay also inspected the under-construction viewpoint on the Baddural-Andrahal road and asked officials to ensure installation of steel railings and all necessary facilities for tourists.