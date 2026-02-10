Four illegal brick kilns demolished in Odisha's Tirtol

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Monday demolished four brick kilns in Tirtol tehsil area for allegedly violating pollution norms and encroaching on government land.

Officials said the kilns were operating without required permission or clearance from the state pollution control board, causing significant environmental damage. Revenue officials, accompanied by one platoon of police force conducted the eviction drive and demolished the four brick kilns in the evening. No resistance was reported from kiln owners during the drive.

Earlier, sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai had issued notices to owners of 15 illegal brick kilns located along the banks of Mahanadi, Devi and Biluakhai rivers in Tirtol, Kujang and Biridi tehsils. As the owners failed to dismantle their kilns, the administration launched the demolition drive.

Sources said hundreds of illegal brick kilns have mushroomed in Tirtol, Kujang, Biridi, Raghunathpur and other parts of the district. These kilns allegedly operate in violation of environmental regulations. Villagers alleged that many illegal kilns use low-quality coal and firewood, resulting in air pollution and causing respiratory problems and eye infections among locals.

Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal said local tehsildars have been instructed to demolish brick kilns if their owners fail to produce valid documents.