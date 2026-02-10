Havildar of CRPF shoots himself dead at Matkanjharan camp in Odisha

ROURKELA: An on-duty jawan reportedly shot himself dead with his service assault rifle at Matkanjharan camp of the 19th CRPF battalion under Lathikata police limits in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subash Prasad (56), a havildar with the 19th CRPF battalion and native of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the CRPF jawan was on duty at the sentry post of Matkanjharan camp when he shot himself dead from his rifle early in the morning.

On being informed, Lathikata police rushed to the spot and seized the body for autopsy. Prasad’s family members have been informed and the autopsy would be conducted upon their arrival.

Rai said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. Police would take the help of Prasad’s family members and colleagues to ascertain the possible reasons for the suspected suicide.

Incidentally, the CRPF battalion returned to Lathikata in October 2025 for an anti-Maoist operation after a hiatus of two years. Amid a drop in Maoist movement, the battalion was withdrawn from Rourkela police district in December 2023.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))