Odisha: Clash between two families over Facebook post, four hurt

BALASORE: At least four persons suffered critical injuries in a clash between two families over a social media post at Kulhachada village under Baliapal police limits here on Sunday night.

Police said the clash broke out between families of Fazlu Khan of Kulhachada and Sheikh Lalu of adjacent Kulha village. One member each from the warring families were among the injured.

According to sources, families of Khan and Lalu were at loggerheads over some property dispute. On Sunday, a family member of Khan reportedly shared a post on Facebook targeting Lalu. A member of Lalu’s family put up a counter reply on the post. Subsequently, members of both the families confronted each other and a heated argument broke out between them in the village.

The situation turned ugly when members of the warring families attacked each other with sharp weapons, leading to injuries to two of them. Two villagers tried to intervene in the matter and were also attacked.

On being informed, Baliapal police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. The injured were taken to Baliapal community health centre and later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital after their condition reportedly deteriorated.

Basta sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manas Deo said the situation is now under control. A platoon of police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-up. “So far, no complaint has been received from either of the two warring families. Police are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he added.