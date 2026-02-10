Odisha: Elephant tramples three women to death in Dhenkanal forest

DHENKANAL: In a tragic incident, three women were killed and another three sustained serious injuries after being attacked by an elephant in the Patpuri Reserve Forest of the Sadar range in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Indumati Pradhan, Tuni Pradhan and Kuntala Pradhan, all residents of Lochapalli village under the Sadar police limits.

The injured women—Rashmita Pradhan, Rama Dehuri and Jhilli Pradhan—have been admitted to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sumit Kar said the incident occurred around noon when a group of women from Lochapalli village had gone to the nearby Patpuri Reserve Forest to collect firewood, an area known for regular elephant movement.

“As they were collecting firewood, a tusker suddenly emerged from the forest and attacked them, killing three on the spot and leaving another three critically injured,” the DFO said.

Kar added that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased after an inquiry.

Police said a case of unnatural death would be registered in connection with the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Lochapalli and neighbouring areas in the Dhenkanal division, where human–elephant conflict has emerged as a major concern in recent years.

In July 2025, three persons from Baghadharia village in the Hindol range were also trampled to death by a tusker, triggering widespread protests in the locality.